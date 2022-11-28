Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
------
------
SMITHS FERRY -- A freshly paved highway and looming avalanche danger await drivers on Idaho Highway 55 within a work zone near Smiths Ferry this winter, officials advised last week.
The road will be open in both directions this winter as crews have stopped construction until next spring on the mile-long Smiths Ferry road-straightening project.
The area will be closely monitored this winter for avalanche danger amid changing snowpack conditions and weather forecasts, said Idaho Transportation Department communications manager John Tomlinson.
“This is still a construction zone, and although work is paused for the winter, the site will be closely monitored,” Tomlinson said.
Avalanches have not been an issue in this area before, but a rockslide in November 2021 required more excavation and a new slope that created the risk, Tomlinson said. If avalanche conditions are identified, the road could be temporarily closed, forcing drivers to use U.S. 95 as an alternative route until the area is cleared.
Snow fences to reduce the danger of avalanches sliding onto the roadway will be installed when work on the project restarts in the spring. Work to add protective mesh, metal anchors and other measures to secure the excavated rock faces could stretch into next summer, he said.
The project to widen and straighten the highway through a mile-long section of road between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge started in Fall 2020.
Work so far has installed wider shoulders, a new guardrail, vehicle pullouts, a retaining wall along the river, mesh to slow falling rocks and ditches to catch rocks.
About 340,000 cubic yards of rock were removed to make the road wider and straighter.
The project was intended to be completed this fall but was set back several times because of landslides within the project area.
The site closed to traffic completely for about two days after a rockslide fell in the construction zone on Jan. 22.
A larger rockslide fell within the project in November 2021, closing the highway for more than two weeks and forcing crews to remove about 100,000 cubic yards of rock.
Another rockslide near the south end of the project closed the project for 10 days in March 2021. No injuries were reported from any of the slides.
The rockslides have helped the cost of the project soar to between $51.6 million and $61.6 million, or about double the original budget of $30.8 million, Tomlinson said.
— Max Silverson, The Star News (McCall), Wednesday
