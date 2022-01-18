Three COVID-19 deaths in the region were reported Tuesday following a three-day weekend. And Public Health – Idaho North Central District counted the second-biggest weekend total of new cases of the entire pandemic.
The North Central District reported 326 total COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which was the first update since Friday. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, there were 349 cases, the high-water mark of accumulated infections during the nearly two-year pandemic.
North central Idaho's case count Tuesday included 40 in Clearwater County, 29 in Idaho County, 104 in Latah County, 11 in Lewis County and 142 in Nez Perce County. Latah and Nez Perce counties also reported one death each, one man and one woman, one in their 70s and the other in their 80s.
Asotin County also recorded one death — a woman in the 70s-to-90s age range. Since Friday, the county has added 135 new COVID-19 cases.
Whitman County had 170 new cases, which is its single-biggest uptick of the pandemic. Garfield County did not update its website.
All told, north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 631 new cases after the long weekend.
* St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported Monday that six hospitalized patients have tested positive for COVID-19.
* The U.S. government began offering four free at-home COVID-19 tests to all eligible residents Tuesday. The tests are completely free and will begin shipping in seven to 12 days, according to the government website.
The free tests can be ordered online at covidtests.gov.
The website also offers information about at-home tests at retailers and pharmacies; insurance reimbursements for at-home tests and a listing of more than 20,000 free testing sites.