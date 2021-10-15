COVID-19 claimed three more lives in the region for a total of 315 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
An 80-year-old man in Idaho County died from the disease, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Thursday. Asotin County reported the death of a woman between 60 and 80 years of age, and Whitman County had one death, but no further information was available.
The north central Idaho health department listed 51 new cases Thursday, including two in Lewis County, 13 in Idaho County, 23 in Latah County and 13 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County added 11 new cases. Asotin County had 12 new cases, with six hospitalizations, and Garfield County reported no increase in cases Thursday.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported six new patients admitted to the hospital for inpatient care this week who tested positive for COVID-19. That’s down from 13 a week ago and makes a total of 138 patients who have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Division of Behavioral Health of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting an anonymous statewide survey to better understand how Idahoans have adapted to the various disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Danielle Pere, bureau chief of the Division of Behavioral Health, said the survey results will offer state government and the public relevant and timely insights about the health and social impacts associated with the pandemic. This information will help inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination.
The survey is open to all Idaho residents through Oct. 31 and can be found at app.keysurvey.com/f/41586564/24e3/. Results will be posted to the state Health and Welfare webpage once they are compiled.
The division’s website provides resources, information and real-time updates, including information on the statewide COVID Help Now hotline and COVID-19 counseling assistance for frontline workers.
A two-day community flu shot clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s conference room, 1221 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
The clinic will offer the high-dose flu vaccine available to those 65 and older and the quadrivalent flu vaccine for patients 6 months old and older. No appointment is necessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends routine annual influenza vaccinations for all people 6 months of age and older who do not have conditions indicating the drug should not be used. People who have had reactions to previous flu shots should consult with their primary care provider about the vaccine.
Patients should bring their current insurance card and fill out the influenza vaccination form, available at TriStateHospital.org/FluClinic, before they arrive.
COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to people who would like to start their vaccine series.
Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect. Anyone wishing more information may visit TriStateHospital.org.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.