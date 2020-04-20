No new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were reported Sunday in the five counties of north central Idaho or three counties of southeastern Washington.
The latest information as of Friday includes 22 confirmed cases in Nez Perce County, 8 probable cases and 11 deaths.
Whitman County’s total reported positive cases of COVID-19 is 15. The new case reported Saturday is a man between 20 and 39 and is stable and isolating at home.
In Asotin County, one new positive case Saturday brought the county total to 13. Those positive cases include three men and 10 women, two of whom have been hospitalized.
No new cases were reported from Nimiipuu Health or Garfield County.
Idaho and Latah counties have previously reported three positive cases; no cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties.
Idaho officials reported an additional coronavirus-related death Sunday in Twin Falls County. Four new cases in Blaine, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties were tallied, which is the smallest single-day increase in cases since March 18, according to the Associated Press. Idaho has confirmed 1,672 cases of COVID-19 since March 13 and 45 deaths because of the virus since that time.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 11,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with 624 deaths.