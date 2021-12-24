Four more deaths because of COVID-19 were reported in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Thursday, along with 25 new infections.
Idaho County reported two deaths and three new cases; Nez Perce County had one death and six new cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. All three deaths were women, one in her 60s, another in the 70s and the third in her 80s.
Asotin County reported the death of a man in the 20-40 age group. That makes a total of 53 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 385 total deaths from COVID-19 in the region since March 2020.
Clearwater County had one new infection. There were no cases reported in Lewis and Latah counties.
Asotin County reported eight new cases Wednesday and seven on Thursday.
Whitman and Garfield counties did not update their COVID-19 information Thursday.
Dr. John Brown, chief medical officer for Gritman Medical in Moscow, noted Thursday that while the omicron variant appears to be more infectious than the recent delta variant or the original strain of the virus, infections from the new variant may be less severe than the previous strains. It will take more time for the medical community to have a clearer picture of the severity of omicron, Brown said.
“Getting vaccinated and getting boosters as appropriate continue to significantly decrease the incidence of severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalization,” Brown said.
“They remain important components of minimizing the effects of the pandemic and protecting human life.”
Brown also advised that people take measures such as wearing masks, and continuing to maintain social distancing practices and other indoor precautions during holiday gatherings.
Brown said that while some omicron breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are likely to occur, vaccinations and boosters appear to significantly decrease the risk of hospitalization.
“When you combine the vaccine with the other protective measures of masking and social distancing we clearly have a real chance of saving lives and keeping people healthy while allowing life to go on as it normally would,” Brown said.
During the most recent delta variant surge at Gritman, about 80 percent of the COVID-19-positive inpatients were unvaccinated, the hospital reported.
On Thursday, Gritman reported five patients who have been admitted to the hospital in the past two weeks for inpatient care tested positive for COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 169 patients admitted to the hospital for inpatient care have tested positive and since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 41 deaths in Latah County related to COVID-19; and 30 deaths since June 1.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.