Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the region as area public health officials reported another day with more than 100 new cases.
The deaths reported Wednesday bring the total to 55 in the five counties that make up Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Clearwater County is the only county in the district not to report a COVID-19 death.
Idaho County reported a woman in her 70s, another in her 90s and one age 100 or older died because of the virus. A woman in her 90s from Nez Perce County was also reported as a COVID-19 fatality Wednesday.
The health district reported 85 new cases, 66 confirmed and 19 probable. The district, which covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in north central Idaho, has reported 5,679 cases. There are 2,668 active cases and 2,956 people have recovered, spokeswoman Tara Macke said.
The three southeastern Washington counties of Asotin, Garfield and Whitman reported 33 new cases and no deaths Wednesday.
Nez Perce County public health officials reported 40 new cases. The county has had 2,381 cases and 37 deaths, with 1,183 active cases and 1,161 recovered.
The Nez Perce Tribe’s Nimiipuu Health reported six new cases Tuesday. There are 65 active cases, according to spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott.
The Lewiston School District announced it had six new cases, five among students, one among staff. The school district has had 198 cases since the school year began, including seven currently active cases among students and four among staff. The district has 4,588 students and 999 staff members.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury reported 19 new cases Wednesday. There were nine people from the county hospitalized because of COVID-19. The county has had 849 cases and 13 deaths.
Latah County public health officials also reported 19 new cases. The county has had 1,745 cases and three deaths. There are 669 active cases and 1,073 people have recovered.
Whitman County officials reported 14 new cases of the virus. The county has had 2,377 cases and 22 deaths. Six people from the county are hospitalized with the disease.
Idaho County reported 12 new cases. The county has had 809 cases, and 11 people have died. There are 360 active cases and 438 people have recovered.
Clearwater County officials reported 11 new cases. The county has had 537 cases and no deaths from the virus. There are 353 active cases, and 184 people have recovered.
Lewis County officials reported two new cases. The county has had 207 cases and four deaths. There are 103 active cases, and 100 people have recovered.
Garfield County did not report any new cases, but removed the one death it previously attributed to COVID-19 from its website, citing new state guidelines. The county has had 73 cases and no deaths. There are four active cases and 69 people have recovered.
Washington reported 3,026 new cases, and 45 more deaths Wednesday. The Evergreen State has had 170,342 cases, up 16,436 over the past week, and 2,850 deaths, up 146 over the past week. There have been 10,954 people hospitalized in the state because of COVID-19, up 712 over the past week. The state had 985 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 135 of those patients were on ventilators.
Idaho reported 1,429 new cases and 31 more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday. The Gem State has had 104,734 cases, up 8,231 cases from a week ago. Idaho has had 991 deaths from the virus, up 96 from a week ago.
Idaho reported 466 people were hospitalized in 47 hospitals statewide because of the virus as of Monday, the latest data available, which is released Wednesdays. Monday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were the second highest in the state since the pandemic began. There were 471 Idahoans hospitalized Nov. 25.
Idaho reported 108 people were in an intensive care unit in the state’s hospitals Monday because of COVID-19. The ICU total was the third highest daily total, tied with the total on Nov. 23 and behind the ICU totals of 110 patients Friday and Saturday and behind Sunday’s high of 113.
There have been 4,200 Idahoans hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the past week of available data, 457 more Idahoans were hospitalized. Hospitalizations in the state include 85 Idahoans younger than 18; 244 between the ages of 18 and 29, up 16 from a week ago; 280 in their 30s, up 15 from a week ago; 385 in their 40s, up 29 from a week ago; 500 in their 50s, up 35 from a week ago; 797 in their 60s, up 85 from a week ago; 1,038 in their 70s, up 103 from a week ago; 692 in their 80s, up 75 from a week ago; 175 in their 90s, up 18 from a week ago; and four people 100 or older, the same as a week ago.
Idaho reported 115 available ICU beds and 477 ventilators Wednesday.
Idaho deaths from the virus include two between the ages of 18 and 29, the same as a week ago; six in their 30s, the same as a week ago; 21 in their 40s, up four from a week ago; 37 in their 50s, up one from a week ago; 125 in their 60s, up 13 from a week ago; 273 in their 70s, up 29 from a week ago; and 527 who were 80 or older, up 49 from a week ago.
Of Idaho’s 991 deaths, 432 were women and 559 were men. Idahoans are dying from COVID-19 at a rate of 55.5 per 100,000. Men are dying from the virus at a rate of 62.4 per 100,000; women are dying at a rate of 48.5 per 100,000.
Rural Relief Small Business Grants available
Grant funds are available through the Rural Relief Small Business Grants program, according to the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Small business owners in rural communities can apply at www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/rural-relief-small-business-grants. The application deadline is 8:59 p.m. PST Sunday.
