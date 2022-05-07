The region’s largest weekly total of COVID-19 cases since early March was reported over the last seven days, though the numbers remained relatively low compared to other times during the pandemic.
A total of 65 cases were announced by health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Latah County added 29 new cases over the last seven days.
But the 65 new cases pale in comparison to the eight-county region’s weekly totals in January, which included one seven-day stretch that saw 2,433 new cases.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues with the Washington State Department of Health.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths.