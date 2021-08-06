Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington announced 70 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, as the recent surge in cases continued.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District updated its website to show 37 new cases, with 25 in Nez Perce County, six in Clearwater County, four in Idaho County and one apiece in Latah and Lewis counties.
Nez Perce County has added 165 cases over the last two weeks. According to the New York Times website, the county’s rate of cases over the last two weeks is 579 percent more than the previous two weeks.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County reported 22 new cases Thursday and Asotin County added 11.
Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health, said the majority of cases during the recent surge have been among people in their 30s and 40s.
Woodbury also said there have been 25 breakthrough cases in the county since July 1.