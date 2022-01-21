Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 234 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, including the death of one man in his 50s in Idaho County.
Idaho County had 10 new cases, Lewis County had 11 cases, Clearwater County reported 27 cases, Latah County had 83 and Nez Perce County reported 103 cases.
Whitman County had 131 new cases Thursday; Garfield County reported 10; and Asotin County reported 63 cases Thursday for a 14-day count of 494.
The eight-county region’s overall total of 438 new cases Thursday brings the region’s count for the week to 1,568 cases.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported six new patients have been admitted to the hospital in the past two weeks who have tested positive for COVID-19. The 14-day positivity rate is 31.18%. There have been 183 total in-patients who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.