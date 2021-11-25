Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.
The new cases included 11 in Latah County and 10 in both Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
Also on Wednesday, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported two more people infected with COVID-19 were admitted for inpatient care over the previous six days.
The hospital has admitted 158 people with COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Since June 1, Gritman has admitted 81 unvaccinated patients, 19 who were vaccinated and one whose status was undetermined.