The region’s COVID-19 numbers increased by 39 on Thursday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, but no new deaths were reported.
Case totals in the region have continued their downward trend and more people are getting vaccinated in an effort to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, public health officials said. Area residents have been making appointments for shots at hospitals, clinics and health districts at a steady pace.
In addition, COVID-19 testing continues to keep health care professionals busy throughout the Tribune’s eight-county region.
Whitman County received 12 new positive test results, bringing the county’s total to 3,213. Eight of the new cases are residents younger than the age of 19. The other cases are a woman between the ages of 20 and 39, two men between 40 and 59, and another man between 60 and 79.
To date, Whitman County has recorded 37 deaths related to the coronavirus, and 85 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic hit the region almost a year ago. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County reported five new cases, but no one is currently hospitalized. Garfield County added four new cases, and the health department’s phones have been ringing as people clamor to get on vaccination lists, officials said. In Washington, residents age 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine, along with people 50 and older who live in multi-generational households.
In Idaho, 18 new cases were tallied in District 2. According to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, Clearwater and Lewis counties each had one positive case, Latah County added 11 cases, and Nez Perce County had another five.
Public health administrators throughout the region are asking people to remain vigilant to help prevent the spread of the virus. Wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing need to continue, along with staying home when sick.
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Clarkston Costco pharmacy, but appointments must be made online and the supply is limited. More information is available on the warehouse’s website.
