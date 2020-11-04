One new COVID-19 death was reported in Whitman County on Tuesday as public health officials announced 153 new cases in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
The death of a man older than 80 brought the total number in Whitman County to 18. The county reported 14 new positive test results Tuesday, bringing its total number of cases to 1,854 since the start of the pandemic.
Seven people are currently hospitalized, while others are stable and self-isolating, according to a news release from the Whitman County Health Department.
The majority of cases reported in Whitman County over the past two weeks occurred in Pullman, where 103 cases were reported. Colfax and Colton are next highest on the list, with 17 cases apiece over the last 14 days.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 123 new cases in the five-county region it serves, with 72 of those in Nez Perce County.
The Lewiston School District reported 12 new cases, including four students at Lewiston High School, two students at Camelot Elementary School, one student and one staff member at McSorely Elementary School, one student and one staff member at Sacajawea Middle School, one staff member at Orchards Elementary School, and one staff member in the operations department.
Since the start of the school year, the school district has reported 75 cases, 37 of which are active.
Idaho County reported 26 new cases Tuesday, Latah had 15, Lewis County reported seven and there were three in Clearwater County.
Overall, the five-county region has seen 2,802 cases and 29 deaths.
In Asotin County, 12 new cases were reported. Four people are currently hospitalized, said Brady Woodbury, the administrator of the health district there.
Garfield County reported four new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 38.
Kayeloni Scott, spokesperson for the Nez Perce Tribe, said six new COVID-19 cases were reported by Nimiipuu Health.
