A total of 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and on Monday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Those cases included five in Latah County, three in Clearwater County and two in Asotin County. No deaths were reported.
Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of issues with the Washington State Department of Health’s data system.
In its weekly update, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported having two patients being treated for the virus. That comes after three consecutive weeks of the Lewiston hospital having one COVID-19 patient.