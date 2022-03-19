New coronavirus cases slowed to a drip over the last seven days in north central Idaho.
A total of 52 COVID-19 cases were added this past week. All of those were reported by the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Cases weren’t reported in southeastern Washington because of technical issues with the state’s data system.
Here are the weekly breakdown in case numbers for the entire eight-county region during 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.