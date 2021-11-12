The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Gritman Medical Center has continued to decline over the past couple of weeks, and neither hospital is operating under the crisis standards of care that was activated in Idaho on Sept. 16.
Samantha Skinner, spokeswoman for St. Joe’s, said Thursday that the hospital has not been operating under crisis standards of care since Oct. 15.
“For the past two weeks, we have seen the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in our hospital decrease to single-digit numbers,” Skinner said. “This is down from the more than 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 when we activated the crisis standards of care in mid-September.”
As of Monday, the hospital reported six patients being treated at the hospital who had tested positive for the virus, down from eight the week before and down from 14 on Oct. 25.
Skinner added that in the past month, 88 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
“The vaccine continues to be our best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus. We are continuing to strongly encourage everyone in our community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for ages 5 and up,” Skinner said.
Crisis standards of care means the number of patients needing care is more than the amount of resources that are available. It allows hospitals to prioritize how patients with varying levels of needs are treated. Hospitals could choose whether to activate the crisis standards of care depending on their individual situations. St. Joseph is the only hospital in this region that fully implemented the standard.
Gritman Medical Center has continued to operate under contingent standards of care but could change the status as the situation requires. The hospital and clinics are open and safe, and people are urged to seek the care they need when they need it.
As of Thursday, there were three patients at Gritman who had tested positive for COVID-19. The 14-day positivity rate was 8.8 percent, or 50 positives out of 568 total tests.
There have been 156 total patients admitted to the hospital since the beginning of the pandemic who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 related deaths from the virus in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic. Since June 1, 76 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated; 19 were vaccinated and four could not be determined.
Because of the federal holiday Thursday, area health departments were closed and did not provide updated information on the number of infections.
