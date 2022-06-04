The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington saw its largest weekly total of COVID-19 cases since late February, according to numbers announced this week by health officials.
There were a total of 240 new cases announced, which continues a gradual upward trend that started in April. Still, the figure is just one-tenth the size of the weekly totals that were announced during a surge in late January.
Whitman County added approximately 85 cases, according to the latest update on the county’s public health website. On Friday, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website showed Latah County had 47 new cases since the previous Friday and Nez Perce County added 35. Asotin County health officials announced 28 new cases.
The Tribune’s usual Tuesday update of COVID-19 cases didn’t appear this week because of the Memorial Day holiday.
Here are the COVID-19 weekly totals in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.