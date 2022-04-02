Reports of new COVID-19 cases in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington shrank this week to the smallest total since the early days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Just 11 new cases were reported over the last seven days in the eight-county region. There was one death announced this week, a woman in her 80s who lived in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County’s cases totals haven’t been reported since Feb. 28 because of problems with the data system at the Washington State Department of Health. The county’s public health website shows a low community level of virus cases.
Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.