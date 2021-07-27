Even with the two large fires close to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley trending toward containment, a significant amount of fire remains on the landscape.
There are 43 individual fires burning on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest alone, along with several others combined on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests and state and private land in Idaho, Washington and Oregon.
“While we continue to place orders for additional firefighting personnel and equipment, many orders remain unfilled due to the magnitude of wildfires across the country,” said Cheryl Probert, supervisor of the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, in a news release. “We are having to make difficult decisions that prioritize how we position the fire-fighting resources we have, and we are doing that in partnership with our fire managing agencies in north-central Idaho.”Firefighters are working to prevent the 38,500-acre Dixie Fire from moving north and passing established lines along the Jack Mountain Road and Road 421 in the Mallard Creek area. At the same time, they are warning residents of Dixie and Comstock that evacuation warnings remain in place. The portion of the fire burning along the Salmon River is moving south and firefighters fear a southerly wind could push it north, where it would be able to follow topography to threaten the communities from a new front.
The fire grew by more than 1,300 acres Sunday.
Boaters are being directed to stop at the White Water Ranch for the latest fire information and being told to expect active fire on the north side of the river between Allison Ranch and Mackay Bar.
he Elbow Creek Fire burning on both sides of the Grande Ronde River southwest of Troy, Ore., is now 32 percent contained. Firefighters continue to work on lines in the Elbow Creek drainage where they are trying to complete burnout operations. The fire has been stopped in the Sickfoot Creek Drainage. Firefighters there and on much of the blaze are working on mop up.
aw enforcement offices are attempting to gain access to the area were the fire started on July.
he National Incident Management Organization Team is managing 21 backcountry fires burning in an 815,000-acre area of largely roadless land between the north side of the Lochsa River and the divide that separates the North Fork of the Clearwater River from the St. Joe River. The team is also working on the 6,183-acre Storm Creek Fire 9 miles southeast of Powell on the south side of the Lochsa River drainage. Together the fires are now being called the Storm Theatre Complex. Firefighters are identifying resources such as trail infrastructure that need to be protected.
The fires in the Leland Complex have covered about 3,200 acres. They include the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires. Together they are 55 percent contained.
The Granite Pass Complex north of Lolo Pass has covered more than 3,700 acres and is 22 percent contained.
The Lick Creek Fire southwest of Asotin is 90 percent contained and the Snake River Complex south of Lewiston is 85 percent contained.
The Steptoe Canyon Fire is 100 percent contained. It burned 2,600 acres.
The Cougar Rock Complex fires in the upper near the upper reaches of Dworshak Reservoir is 46 percent contained.
A small wildland fire consumed 10-15 acres on the brushy hillside above Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia on Sunday morning, but Idaho Department of Lands managed to bring the blaze under control with an aggressive attack using personnel on the ground and helicopters in the air.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest firefighting resources responded to two small fires Saturday that were contained. The forest is managing 39 active fires. Seven are contained, 22 are in extended attack and eight are being evaluated for further action.
The Battle Ridge Road Fire broke out around 11 a.m., according to the Department of Lands Kamiah office. The cause is under investigation. No structures were threatened. The office continues to patrol several other wildfires daily, and reported no significant increase in their activity Sunday.
A list and map of road, trail and area closures on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is available at https://bit.ly/3kVP7As.
