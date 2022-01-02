Region’s first New Year’s baby comes in on time

The first local baby born in the new year came right on time early Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
As if by design, baby Kyser Bye was born at 1:22 p.m. on the first day of the first month of 2022 — or 1:22 p.m., 1-1-22.
“It was exciting, because this was actually his due date, so we kind of thought it’d be fun to have a New Year’s baby and it happened the way we thought it could,” said father Brycen Bye.
Kyser’s mother, Sherilyn, said she’s particularly excited to introduce him to his 1½-year-old brother, Bentson. While Bentson knew there was a baby in mommy’s belly, Sharilyn said it is unclear how well he understood that their small family would soon grow by one. Nonetheless, she said he will make a fantastic big brother.
“It’s going to be super fun to have two boys to raise together — two brothers. So we’re really excited about that,” she said.
“Every boy deserves to have a brother … they can adventure together, and grow together and, a lot of times, they’ll have similar interests,” Brycen added, noting he has two brothers himself. “It’s just fun thinking about the future, having two energetic boys running around the house that are only a year and a half apart.”
Brycen, who coaches football and teaches math at Clarkston High School, said he’s lived in the area for eight years, and it’s a wonderful place to raise a family.
Sherilyn agreed, saying the close-knit community is one of the best things about living in Clarkston.
“Especially with Brycen being involved with the high school, we get to be an intimate part of the community, and it’s just incredibly supportive and welcoming,” Sherilyn said. “We feel really lucky to have our roots here and raise our kids here.”
Jackson can be reached at sjackson@dnews.com.