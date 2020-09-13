Air quality dropped to the “unhealthy” category — or worse — in much of the region on Saturday, where it is predicted to remain today as smoke from wildfires infiltrates the area.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality reported an air quality index of 167 in Lewiston. In the unhealthy category, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else is encouraged to do so.
An air quality advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect through Monday.
Counties in southeastern Washington were also placed in the unhealthy category, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.
In Moscow, the air quality hit the “hazardous” category, with the index surpassing 500. Everyone in the area is encouraged to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.
The smoke is primarily coming from wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.
On Saturday, state fire assistance was mobilized to contain a new fire that started at about 1 a.m. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office stated the Wawawai Canyon Fire located near Pullman was estimated at 150 acres on Saturday morning.
Crews were able to knock down the fire, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office. Mop-up efforts will continue today.
The cause is currently under investigation.
Work continues to contain the Sunnyside Complex fires, which includes the Clover and MM49 fires, located along the Highway 12 corridor between Ahsahka and Kamiah.
The Clover Fire is estimated at more than 1,600 acres and is approximately 45 percent contained, while the MM95 Fire is estimated at more than 1,990 acres and is approximately 30 percent contained.
The Northern Rockies Team 3 is managing both fires, and also assumed command of the Iron Gate Fire Saturday morning, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Clarkia.
The 100-acre fire started this week in an area that was logged last winter.
Crews are working to protect homes to the north of the MM95
A fire is burning near Crockett Bench and on the south side of the fire along the Highway 12 corridor. Burnout operations continue on MM95 as crews work to secure indirect containment lines southeast of the fire.
Alan Carlson, a fire behavior analyst, said the blaze continues to spread to the south and the east.
Mike Almas, the incident commander, said about 250 people are working on the three fires.
Some firefighters have been injured as they work to contain the fires, including one who required stitches on Saturday.
“Those folks are doing a tremendous job,” Almas said.
A high pressure system has settled over the area, which could lead to increased fire activity as fuels dry out.
“Although winds remain light, west-to-northwest winds could align with terrain allowing the MM49 Fire some potential for short uphill runs,” stated a news release.
No evacuation orders are in place for any of the fires.
The cause of the fires are still under investigation.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.