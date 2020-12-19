Health officials reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Friday.
An Asotin County woman between the ages of 50 and 69 died from the viral illness, said Brady Woodbury, administrator of Asotin County Public Health District. There were 13 new cases reported in Asotin County Friday, 18 in Whitman County and four in Garfield County. Seven people in Whitman County and five in Asotin County are hospitalized because of COVID-19.
In Idaho, 36 new cases were reported in Nez Perce County, 19 in Latah County, nine in Idaho County, six in Clearwater County and two in Lewis County.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said in its weekly report Friday that 217 long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted-living centers, are battling outbreaks of COVID-19. Brookside Landing at Orofino had 15 new cases, according to the report, and Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation at Orofino had six new cases and a death, its first.
Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation had four new cases and one new death.
Life Care Center of Lewiston had one new death. Facilities with more than one new case at Lewiston include Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards with seven new cases, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston and Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia with three new cases each, and the Idaho State Veterans Home with two new cases. Royal Plaza, Wedgewood Terrace and Guardian Angel Homes, all at Lewiston, each had one new case.
Aspen Park of Cascadia at Moscow had five new cases, according to the report, and Lakeside Assisted Living at Winchester had one new case.