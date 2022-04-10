Spring arrived weeks ago, but the region might get hit with a late blast of winter the next few days.
Snow is expected throughout the Inland Northwest this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The Palouse and Camas Prairie could see as much as 2 inches today, and even the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley might get a skiff of snow.
The valley forecast calls for temperatures to dip into the low 30s while the Palouse could get down to the mid-20s during the first few days of the week.
Snow fell on central Washington on Saturday afternoon, with Snoqualmie Pass closed after multiple cars were involved in wrecks on the snow-covered Interstate 90.