Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 45 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Nez Perce County had 16 of those cases and Latah County had 13, according to figures posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Asotin County officials announced 12 new cases.
Whitman County announced Monday there have been approximately 68 new cases over the last seven days. Whitman County’s numbers aren’t figured into the regional total listed above since its numbers are only updated once a week.
No deaths were reported in the region over the weekend.