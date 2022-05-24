Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington announced Monday an additional 29 cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
The new cases include 13 in Latah County. No additional deaths in the region were reported.
Whitman County announced Monday there have been approximately 63 new cases over the last seven days. The county reported 68 cases during the previous seven-day period.
Whitman County’s numbers aren’t figured into the regional total listed above since its numbers are only updated once a week.