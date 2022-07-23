The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 241 official cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to figures tabulated Friday.
That amount is on par with recent weekly totals, although local health officials have pointed out that the official numbers don’t include COVID-19 infections that are discovered with home tests. So the actual number of cases in the region could be much higher.
There were no COVID-19 deaths in the region after six were reported the week before.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022.
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).