The region saw 17 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported Thursday, as the numbers continue their downward trend of recent weeks.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District listed 10 new cases — six in Latah County, two in Nez Perce County, and one apiece in Clearwater and Idaho counties.
There have been a total of 8,456 virus cases in the five-county region since the pandemic began last March, but only 383 of those are considered active.
In southeastern Washington, Whitman County announced five new cases and Asotin County added one. No additional cases were posted on Garfield County's health department website.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced Thursday that it has conducted 592 virus tests over the last seven days, and 20 have come back positive for a rate of 3.38 percent. The positivity rate over the last 14 days is 3.43 percent.
A total of 35 people have been hospitalized with the virus at Gritman throughout the pandemic. That total went up by one since last week.
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will hold its weekly meeting at 11 a.m. Pacific Standard Time today, which can be viewed at bit.ly/2ZwFc8o.