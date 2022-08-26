In 1972 when Title IX became the law of the land, it was like popping the top off a shaken-up bottle of soda for girls in high school sports.
Girls who had been constrained by gender-specific rules of the game were suddenly cut loose to express their athletic talent.
“Title IX was the best; it was really important,” said Jim Rehder, of Cottonwood, who began officiating at high school basketball games in 1970, and continues to referee basketball at Prairie Jr. High. This will be Rehder’s 53rd year as a game official.
Back then, Rehder said, the rules for girls’ and boys’ basketball were different. Girls played on six-person teams with only two forwards allowed to travel full court. Players had to keep their distance from each other and defensive rules were “soft,” he said.
“They used the boys’ basketball in the beginning, which was a bigger ball. In the mid-’70s the girls got a smaller ball and the rules became the same as the boys’. That was a big deal.
“In ‘72 to ‘75, girls were showing such great enthusiasm and skills (and when Title IX came in) it was like, ‘OK, let’s have the same rules,’ ” Rehder said.
Two high school girl athletes in particular stand out in Rehder’s memory.
One was Carrie Reiner Nygaard, of Cottonwood, who graduated from Prairie High School in 1978. She was a dominant player who led her team to two state championships and went on to play for the women’s team at Washington State University.
The other was Andrea Lloyd, of Moscow, a 1983 graduate who went on to play for the University of Texas, was a Parade magazine All-American and ended up in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
“Andrea could jump 6 feet high,” Rehder said. “I remember one time I was refereeing in Moscow and in one game (Lloyd) got the rebound in the air and spun in the air and threw (the ball) the full length of the court and hit one of her teammates in stride for a lay-in.
“That, I will never forget,” he said.
“Girls had real impressive talent. Still, to this day, the skill level of girls is just incredible.”
Rehder named other local girl athletes who made an impressive showing of their skills following Title IX, including his own daughter, Lisa, who played basketball for Lewis-Clark State College.
Title IX is a law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education programs or activities that receive federal funds. The law does not require schools to have the same number of activities for boys and girls but regulations require schools to offer equal participation opportunities for girls and boys.
According to the U.S. Department of Education data for the 2013-14 school year (the most recent available); girls made up 49% of students at public high schools that offer sports and 43% of sports participants at those schools.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association reported that in 1971-72 there were 294,015 girls involved in high school sports and 3.6 million boys in high school sports.
By 2005-06 the number of girls in high school sports had increased to 2.9 million; a 904% increase. The number of boys in high school sports rose to 4.2 million; a 15% jump.
In his 53 years as a school sports official, Rehder has seen dramatic changes in the way girls’ sports programs are administered, including a major upgrade in uniforms, equipment and college scholarships.
“In the beginning (girls) were getting hand-me-downs. They just equipped the girls with what was left over,” Rehder said. “Right after (Title IX) the schools really got with the action and started to individualize girls’ and boys’ games equally and treated them the same. That was a major breakthrough for girls.”