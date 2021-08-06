The Willow Center for Grieving Children will hold the fourth biannual Redneck Rendezvous to benefit grieving children and their families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Brien and Shelly DeAtley’s home at 135 Southport Ave., Lewiston. Tickets purchased before Saturday are $75 per person or $150 a couple, or they can be purchased at the door for $85 per person or $170 a couple. A ticket includes food, drink and redneck-themed carnival games. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and a best-dressed redneck contest.
More information can be found by calling the Willow Center office at (208) 790-8648 or visiting willow-center.org. Tickets are on sale now at willow-center.org/redneck.
Attendance will be limited. All proceeds benefit grieving children and their families in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.