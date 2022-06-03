ASOTIN — The members of Asotin’s Masonic Lodge are planning a ribbon-cutting and rededication Saturday for their 100-plus-year-old building following a recent renovation.
The event, which will also be an open house, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Nitosa Lodge No. 204, located at 102 Second St. The lodge’s name is “Asotin” spelled backward.
Washington state Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, is expected to appear at the event. She helped members of the lodge secure a Community Capital Facilities Reimbursement grant, which paid for replacing the roof and heating/air conditioning system, and to have work done on the brick masonry on the building’s exterior, according to Kevin Keatts, the worshipful master of the Nitosa Lodge.
Dye is scheduled to speak, as is Ken Buckner, a former worshipful master of the lodge.