Red roses on a blue day

Droplets of water hang on the petals of a rose in Lewiston on a rainy Wednesday morning. Wet weather is expected to continue today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before tapering off this weekend.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region