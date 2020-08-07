NAMPA — Red onions have been linked to a national salmonella outbreak, which has caused at least 26 Idahoans to become sick, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
As of Wednesday, DHW officials said nationally there are 663 cases of salmonella, including the 26 in Idaho, reported in 45 states. Idaho’s cases have occurred among residents of all seven public health districts.
The first illnesses associated with the nationwide outbreak occurred in late June, officials said. Interviews with people infected “suggest that contaminated red onions are the most likely source of the salmonella bacteria.” People reported eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips.
“Because onions have a fairly long shelf life, we are concerned that consumers may still have these products in their homes,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, an epidemiologist with the DHW’s Division of Public Health. “We recommend that you throw away any onions you have in your pantry.”
Officials said consumers should avoid eating onions from Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
All restaurants and retailers are urged to not serve or sell the recalled onions, and to clean all surfaces that onions have come in contact with, such as cutting boards, countertops, slicers, utensils and storage bins. Suppliers and distributors also are asked to not sell or ship the recalled onions.
Officials said most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, but some people may require hospitalization. Anyone infected is encouraged to seek medical attention and contact their local health district.