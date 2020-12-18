Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston leaving franchise, will now be called Hells Canyon Grand Hotel

Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel will make the switch to the Choice Hotels brand Jan. 1 under the new name Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
The longtime Lewiston business will be part of the Choice Hotel’s Ascend division, a move that will give it more flexibility to work with other local businesses, according to a news release.
“We are excited to join the Ascend hotel collection. This change will give our guests an award-winning rewards program with all 7,000-plus Choice hotels worldwide, and our hotel the ability to focus on our local Lewiston roots,” General Manager Heidi Copeland said.
The hotel, which opened in 1988, was recently renovated, including its 143 guest rooms, lobby, exterior and its two restaurants and bars. The property includes an outdoor patio, game room, pool, gym and more than 24,000 square feet of event space.
According to the news release, “the brand allows for a focus on local vendors and partnerships, as well independent branding reflecting the Hells Canyon area and rich historic culture.”
Choice Hotels has 12 distinct brands and more than 7,000 hotel locations worldwide, according to the news release.