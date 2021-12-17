With just more than a week to go before Christmas, the Salvation Army’s signature holiday fundraising campaign is in dire straits.
Salvation Army officials say donations to the Red Kettle campaign, as identifiable with the Christmas season as candy canes or mistletoe, are off sharply from previous years.
“Last year was a weird year because of COVID-19,” said Capt. David Aycock, who, with his wife, Capt. Joleen Aycock, heads Lewiston’s Salvation Army community center at 1220 21st St.
“But measuring by a regular year, we are not even 50 percent of the kettle goal. The Red Kettle fundraiser keeps the lights on, keeps the programs going and pays the staff.”
According to a news release from Salvation Army Northwest headquarters in Seattle, the lack of donations to the Red Kettle campaign this year is critical.
“There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Col. Cindy Foley of the Northwest Salvation Army Division.
“We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas and in the midst of the growing need, we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles,” she said.
Numbers of volunteers to staff the iconic red kettles posted at strategic locations around the community also are down, although Aycock said there are more volunteers than last year.
“I know that last year we didn’t have a lot of volunteers because of COVID but we saw an increase in numbers this year,” Aycock said. “But donations are not coming in like a regular year. It’s everywhere. It hurts us in the sense of being able to help the community through the year.”
The Salvation Army receives about 75 percent of annual donations during November and December. In the Northwest division that allows the organization to assist more than 500,000 people throughout the year.
Demand for the services of the Salvation Army “has risen since COVID,” Aycock said. “People are in desperate need of housing or rental assistance, (they’re) homeless and looking for showers, a place to wash their clothes, and food. And we have youth programs that run during the school year. We have one of the largest youth groups in the Salvation Army Northwest.”
Besides offering weekly meals, housing assistance, counseling and worship services, the organization also gives out food boxes and toys for children during the Christmas season. Thursday, families that had registered arrived at the 21st Street office to receive these gifts.
Many of the toys that were donated, Aycock said, came from the Hiwaymen Motorcycle Club toy drive that collected the gifts earlier in the season.
“The toys were amazing and we were so blessed by that,” Aycock said.
Because the Red Kettle campaign is the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army for the year, Aycock said there is the possibility that if donations don’t increase soon programs may have to be cut back in 2022.
“All our programs have the possibility of being affected if we don’t have enough money to pay the bills,” he said. “What days are we going to shut services down? We don’t want to let the kids go out on the street because we don’t have enough money and we’re not able to be open when people are in need.
“Our mission is to help everyone out there who needs help. We just need the support of our community and that’s always been great. But it’s just a lot lower than we’ve seen in the past.”
Anyone wishing to make a donation or find out more information about the Salvation Army may call (208) 746-9653 or visit the website at lewiston.salvationarmy.org.
