As people turn their clocks forward for daylight saving time Sunday, the Red Cross of Greater Idaho encourages all to also test their smoke alarms.
The Red Cross recommends taking the following steps to test an alarm:
Install smoke alarms on every level of a home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if the model requires it.
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older, as the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of the smoke alarm and follow the instructions.
Practice a planned two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in a household can get out in fewer than two minutes — the amount of possible time left to escape a burning home. Include at least two ways to get out of every room, and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from the home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in a front yard, where everyone can meet.
For additional information, including an escape plan to practice, people can visit www.redcross.org/fire. A free emergency app can be downloaded by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.