Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners recently learned costs for 2019 recycling.
The county lost $47,000 on single-stream recycling. The total represents out-of-pocket costs, not including equipment or labor.
“The plan so far is to continue to recycle, even though it costs a lot of money,” said Mark Storey, Public Works director.
“Is there gonna be a market on single-stream recycling?” asked Commissioner Dean Kinzer. “I don’t see it turning around soon.”
In 2017, county recycling numbers were still a net positive. In 2018, it became a loss and grew the next year. In monthly terms, the county loses $2,000 to $6,500 per month. Three years ago, it made about $2,000 on recycling.
“It costs money now, with no revenue to offset what it costs,” Storey told the Gazette later. “We like to recycle. It’s just something we pay for now.”
The change is largely because of new policies in China and other Asian countries.
China, which had taken in much of the world’s used plastic since the early ‘90s, changed course in January 2019 and announced no further importing of plastics, citing higher contaminant levels because of single-stream recycling.
As a result, the value of a truckload of recyclables arriving at the Whitman County transfer station went into the negative. It costs the hauler now. It used to be profitable.
“Five years ago this (loss) would’ve been way out of character for our system,” Storey said.
Garbage fees — known as “tipping fees” — pay for local recycling and solid waste operations. In the past two to three years, some Washington counties have cut back recycling or raised garbage fees to help cover the new costs.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Whitman County Courthouse project cost estimates jump
COLFAX — Brandy Dean, county facilities management director, and Gary Petrovich, county administrative director, Monday presented to the county commissioners the cost and possible upgrades and replacements at the courthouse and jail.
The project presented could include upgrades and replacements to roofing, HVAC, elevator, windows and doors, plumbing, electricity, jail facade, generators, etc.
For example, elevator changes could include access to the elevator from the ground level of the courthouse all the way to the roof. For generator upgrades, it was discussed to have the generator possibly cover all of the jail and courthouse. Currently, the generator covers the jail and information technology portions of the courthouse.
Petrovich said what they thought would be $5 million total in upgrades and replacements is actually about $8 million.
“The basics of roof upgrade/replacement and the HVAC for the courthouse and the upgrade of the electrical system in the courthouse, initially, we were looking at $2.2 million. Now that has ballooned to $4 million, and that is with an overlay roof instead of the replacement,” Petrovich said.
The cost spike is primarily attributed to the HVAC replacement. Dean said it was previously thought the upgrades could be used on the current HVAC system, but after inspection, all aspects of the system would need to be replaced.
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
CEDA prepares region for new broadband program
GRANGEVILLE — The lack of broadband for rural Idaho communities is literally a matter of survival.
“We are second to the bottom in terms of broadband capacity,” said Christine Frei, executive director for the Clearwater Economic Development Association. “We really need to work on this issue, and the only way to work on this issue is through collaboration and stakeholders, especially in rural communities where it’s very tough to have broadband competition and providers, because there’s not enough demand there.
“And yet,” she continued, “the reality for rural communities for survival is to have broadband capacity.”
Frei spoke to the Grangeville City Council on Jan. 21, providing an overview of issues with CEDA’s regional initiative — set to launch in April — called REV Up North Idaho. The three-year program proposes to empower local leaders in 22 rural northern Idaho through training, hands-on assistance and a toolkit for Renewing Economic Vitality (REV) in rural communities.
Grangeville is one of 12 communities within north central Idaho to which CEDA is extending the REV Up program, based on their meeting median household income criteria for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Development Initiative. Funds for REV Up are being provided through USDA, as well as the Avista corporation Pass-Through Fund at Innovia Foundation, and matched by CEDA and the Panhandle Area Council of Hayden.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday