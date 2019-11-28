UNIONTOWN — The Whitman County Auditor’s Office announced this week a recount will be needed to decide a Uniontown City Council race.
Jack Espy and Jonathan Musson both received the same number of votes during the first ballot count for the city council No. 4 seat.
The Whitman County Canvassing Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday to set a date for the mandatory recount, as well as a subsequent lot draw if the recount ends in a tie.
The results for the Whitman County November election were certified Tuesday.