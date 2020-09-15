Of Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Renee and Emmett Hartness, of Lewiston, Hailey Dawn Hartness, born Sunday.
Katherine Nosworthy and Anthony Zimmerman, of Lewiston, a son, Eli Walker Zimmerman, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ethan Olden Heath and Katie Emma Louise Bingman, both of Lewiston.
Curt Richard Boyer Jr., of Lapwai, and Emma Kathryn Ripley, of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
A Glock 20 handgun was reportedly stolen out of a vehicle parked on the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston. The handgun is valued at $678.
Various tools were reportedly stolen in a burglary at Rudolph Auto Service at 508 Beachey St. in Lewiston. The tools were valued at $990.
A 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck was reportedly stolen from the 1400 block of Maple Street in Clarkston. Value is estimated at $5,000.