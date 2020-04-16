Of Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cheryl and Ryan Huffaker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brooksie Amber Huffaker, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Anthony L. Branting and Angela M. Rush, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Matthew T. Gillispie against Jacy J. Gillispie
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Michael P. McNamee, 40, of Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender and community custody violator, both felonies, sentenced to four years in prison, $500 in fines and fees, and placed on probation for three years.
Emily E. Weaskus-George, 29, of Juliaetta, nine counts of second-degree identity theft, nine counts of third-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property, all felonies, sentenced to 25 months in prison, credit for 10 months and 14 days served, $600 in fines and fees, and placed on probation for 25 months.
Julie S. Lambert, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to six felony counts of second-degree identity theft and six felony counts of forgery with intent to injure or defraud. Next court appearance is April 20.
Edward G. Jobe Jr., 50, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to three felony counts of theft of a firearm, three felony counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, felony first-degree burglary, felony first-degree theft and felony trafficking stolen property. Next court appearance is May 4.
Laron R. Gregory, 27, of Moscow, pleaded innocent to felony DUI. A review hearing is set for May 18.
Susan D. Oharra, 56, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer. Next court appearance is May 4.
Christian A. Greer, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony second-degree assault (strangulation). Next court appearance is May 4.