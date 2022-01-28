Of Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Edward Paul Cowapoo and Jerri Arlene Johnson, both of Asotin.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Victorio I. Aceveda, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second or subsequent excessive DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended, up to five years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Ernest W. Bond, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended, up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Benny E. Bowen, 57, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 3-8 years in prison, driver’s license suspended one year and court costs.
Dino V. Reyes, 57, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Wynter W. Spencer, 43, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 9.
Judge Karin Seubert
Kiara J. Finney, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Savannah B. Moses, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.