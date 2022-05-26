Of Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan Roberts and Austin Scarborough, of Lewiston, a son, Martin Michael Scarborough, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Clayton Wayne Wilson and Kortney Alane Grimm, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Danielle V. Mondragon, 38, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 180 days, supervised probation one year to 24 months, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail and $1,138.50 in fees.
Sierra L. Port, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 57 days suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail and $1,216.90 in fees.