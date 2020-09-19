Of Friday, Sept. 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Erica and Jesse Broyles, of Lewiston, a daughter, Berkeley AnnMarie Broyles, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Paul Gunter Jr. and Claudia-Denise Haivas, both of Asotin.
Brendan Lee Arnett-Rathbone, of Lewiston, and Destiny Ann Jennings, of Kamiah.
Adam Benjamin Wilder and Jacqueline Patricia Mackey, both of Lewiston.
Jose Efrain Hernandez Quintanilla, of Boise, and Hannah Grace Olson, of Lewiston.
Joseph Shawn Shuey and Raven Nicole Hayward, both of Lewiston.
Brian Lawson Jenkins and Kari Jo Pettit, both of Lewiston.
Cody John Langaas and Megan Isabel Larson, both of Lewiston.
Ronald Merrill Stone, of Craigmont, and Sandra Douise Garrison, of Lewiston.