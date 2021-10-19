Of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Bailey Watson and Robert Roth of Lewiston, a daughter, Hallie Janille Roth, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Jordan A. McNish, 18, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
William A. Ray, 61, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Jordan L. Russell, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Austin J. Newton, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to a police officer, both misdemeanors, and charged with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.
Stephanie C. Seldon, 37, of Orofino, charged with aggravated assault and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Kendal L. House, 28, of Clarkston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.