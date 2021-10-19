Of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Bailey Watson and Robert Roth of Lewiston, a daughter, Hallie Janille Roth, born Sunday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle M. Evans

Jordan A. McNish, 18, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

William A. Ray, 61, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

Jordan L. Russell, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

Austin J. Newton, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to a police officer, both misdemeanors, and charged with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.

Stephanie C. Seldon, 37, of Orofino, charged with aggravated assault and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

Kendal L. House, 28, of Clarkston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.

