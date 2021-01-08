Of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Avery Porter and Dawson Blunt, of Lewiston, a son, Enzo Paul Blunt, born Tuesday.
Dezrae Seitsinger and Timothy Yax, of Lewiston, a son, Titan Kelly Yax, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mark Anthony Figueroa, of Pasco, and Shantelle Nicole Burke, of Lewiston.
Bryant Lee Taylor Kiser and Melissa Lynn Foutch, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 54, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and DUI. Given a withheld judgment, fined $942.50 and placed on probation for four years of probation on the possession charge. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days and fined $702.50 for the DUI.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Trevor L. Pease, 28, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and being a persistent violator, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20.
Martha F. Gustin, 66, of Kooskia, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and being a persistent violator, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20.
Traffic Accidents
A 64-year-old Clarkston pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday along Diagonal Street. According to police, Joseph A. Lee was crossing the street in the middle of the block and wearing dark clothing when he was reportedly hit by an oncoming pickup truck. Lee was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and later taken to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with possible leg and hip injuries. The driver of the vehicle was Elias F. Ruonavaara, 62, of rural Asotin County, according to Police Chief Joel Hastings. Ruonavaara was reportedly going to a church meeting in Lewiston and did not stop after the pedestrian was struck. However, he later returned to the scene and contacted law enforcement at the Asotin County Jail around 6:22 p.m., identifying himself as the driver. The case has been forwarded to the Asotin County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision, and the driver is facing possible hit and run injury charges, a Class C felony. No further information on Lee’s condition was available Thursday night.