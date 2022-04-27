Of Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica Sliger and Brandon Miller, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lexie Jo Miller, born Monday.
Karson and Sophia Henry, of Clarkston, a daughter, Flora Joanne Henry, born Tuesday, April 19.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Makoa James Rosario and Josilin Lanae Peters, both of Clarkston.
Kelly David Ball and Dawn Rae Simpson, both of Lewiston.
Anthony Francis Hoene and Hannah Leanne Morphis, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Amanda Katherine Ard and Gavin Cyrus LePage, both of Clarkston.
Charles Bellew III, of Priest River, and Ashley Lynn Weimer, of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Austin K. Cortright, 28, of Payette, Idaho, charged with two counts of battery-domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing May 4.
Randy A. Skalicky, 30, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 4.
Kayla M. Carroll, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Christopher M. Anderson, 44, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 18.
Garrett N. Wilson, 22, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing May 25.
Bailey S. Key, 36, of Lewiston, charged with three counts of grand theft, three counts of forgery, persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing May 25.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Alan K. Mahoney, 50, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended one year, supervised probation minimum 12 months to 24 months and fees.
Michael A. Taylor, 25, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited with one day, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation minimum 12 months to 24 months and fees.
Paige W. Lenhart, 21, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and fees.
Paige W. Lenhart, 21, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days, driver’s license suspended one year, supervised probation 24 months and fees.
Emily R. Carlson, 31, of Asotin, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation, 12 months and fees.
Stephen H. Pickering, 30, of Lewiston, charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine/amphetamine, drug trafficking heroin, and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. Preliminary hearing May 4.