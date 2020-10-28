Of Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kylee Tolle and Mathias Hamilton, of Clarkston, a son, Kylo Jacob Lee Hamilton, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Derrick Andrew Leondardson and Kayla Marie Evans, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kalob Michael Barnes and Sara Louise Barnes
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jack Q. Lindholm, 37, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $845.50 in fines and fees, 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for four years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Ashley R. Fenton, 29, of Lewiston, battery, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $507.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Eric C. Jochumsen, 46, of Gilbert, Ariz., DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $988.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Braden D. Ray, 23, of Lewiston, three counts of petit theft, all misdemeanors, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 25 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $1,825.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Myranda M. Roberts, 28, Lewiston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days, credit for 18 days served, remaining 12 converted to 96 hours of community service.
Crime Reports
An Anatone man in his late 50s was reportedly struck by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon. According to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, the bullet likely came from someone target shooting in the area. No significant injuries were reported, and no foul play is suspected.
A 2015 GMC pickup truck valued at $50,000 was reportedly stolen from the 4x4 Store, 604 Bridge St., in Clarkston on Oct. 19.
A Gen4 Glock firearm with a loaded 17-round magazine was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.