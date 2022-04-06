Of Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaci Wilcox and Anthony Ricci, of Lewiston, a daughter, Eleanor Faye Ricci, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin Tyler Reagon and Kylie Breann Nagle, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Justice M. Hall, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to withheld judgment for aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 45 days in jail, 30 days discretionary, credited to 39 days, five years probation and fees.
Clayton F. Gish, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, credited with one day, driver’s license suspended one year, felony probation five years and fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Carrie Miller, 46, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Jason D. Engel, 45, of Lewiston, charged with persistent violator enhancement, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Reece R. Demeerler, 26, of Moscow, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 6.
Donald R. Keefer, 41, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Richard T. Cook, 44, of Clarkston, charged with attempted strangulation, and battery – domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, both felonies. Preliminary hearing April 13.
Judge Karin Seubert
Dakoda Myrick, 25, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, both felonies. Preliminary hearing April 13.