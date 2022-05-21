Of Friday, May 20, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jana and Shad Brown, of Lewiston, a daughter, Vera Rae Brown, born Wednesday.
Danielle Davidson and Ivan Love, of Clarkston, a daughter, Everleigh Rose Love, born Thursday.
Meredith and Levi Jeppson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lyla Faye Jeppson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brooks Curtis Lecates and Emily Davon Harding, both of Lewiston.
Jerry Lee Brennen Hieb and Sasha-Lei Ellen Makamae Alohi Calhau, both of Lewiston.
Jake Robert Elliott, of Fruitland, and Lauren Joan Stubbers, of Cottonwood.
Benjamin Patrick Winters and Harlee Anne Roberts, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jonathan D. Newhouse, 40, of Clarkston, charged with DUI, given a withheld judgment, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, credit for one day served and one day of community service in lieu of jail, fined $859.70.
Phillip M. Wright, 65, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, given a withheld judgment, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days, fined $891.60.
Mariah L. Rowell, 20, charged with DUI, given 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, credit for one day served and 12 hours of community service in lieu of the remaining day in jail. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days, fined $859.70 with $500 suspended.
Kristen Park Graves, 27, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, given a withheld judgment, given 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, credit for one day served and 12 hours of community service in lieu of the remaining day in jail, fined $859.70, driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Judge Michelle Evans
Tyler L. J. Pederson, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.