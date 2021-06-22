Of Monday, June 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jameson and Samuel Maynes of Lewiston, a daughter, Iva-Mae Susanne Maynes, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dalton H. Williams and Krystal Lynn Bridges, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Allie P. Bybee, 34, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and driving with an open container, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for July 7.