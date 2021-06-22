Of Monday, June 21, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jameson and Samuel Maynes of Lewiston, a daughter, Iva-Mae Susanne Maynes, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Dalton H. Williams and Krystal Lynn Bridges, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Allie P. Bybee, 34, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and driving with an open container, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for July 7.

