Of Wedmesday, Oct. 2, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Macee Collins and Dylan Lohman, of Lewiston, a son, Blake Luis Lohman, born Monday.
Desiree Williams and Dan Cook, of Lewiston, a son, Dan Adam-Douglas Cook, born Tuesday.
Tesia Hedden and Kevin Gamboa, of Kamiah, a daughter, Maggie Mae Gamboa-Hedden, born Tuesday.
Courtney Baker and Joel Amato, of Clarkston, a son, Crew Baton Amato, born Wednesday.
Savanah and Brian Ochoa, of Lewiston, a son, Bodee Matthew Ochoa, born Tuesday.
Delilah Lozon, of Lewiston, a daughter, Leah Marie Lozon, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Scott Livingston and Jana Bethanie Ashling, both of Lewiston.
James Kyle Truitt and Hannah Patricia Rigney, both of Kendrick.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Gary A. Dillman and Christine R. Kernan
Crime Reports
An unidentified suspect broke off an outside faucet that burst a pipe and flooded the basement of a nearby business, causing $5,000 in damage on the 1100 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston.
Two windows and a safety door were shot by a BB gun, causing $300 in damage at the Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston.