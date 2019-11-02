Of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

James Howard Ziegenfuss, of Lewiston, and Vicki Marie Webster, of Colfax.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P, Gaskill

Lori Y. Nielsen, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended, given four years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Derek P. Heighes, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, granted a withheld judgment, given four years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

